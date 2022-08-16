NFTb Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $90,490.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037068 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
