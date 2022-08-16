Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

