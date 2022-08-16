Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF)
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.