NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.83. 132,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

