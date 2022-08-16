Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

