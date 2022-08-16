Noir Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $131,738.97 and approximately $30.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00114622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00255326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,657,961 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

