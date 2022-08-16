Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 6.1%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 184,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,184,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.