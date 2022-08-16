Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.16

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 12133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.