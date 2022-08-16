Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

