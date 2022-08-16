Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,921. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

