NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.18. NU shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 785,606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Stock Up 12.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

