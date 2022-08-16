NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.18. NU shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 785,606 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.
NU Stock Up 12.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
