Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,230,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 122,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

