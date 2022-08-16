OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00007935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $19,028.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

