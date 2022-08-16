OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE OLO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 757,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 530,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

