OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $52.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

