OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $52.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.05.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.