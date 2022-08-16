ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Head to Head Analysis

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 22.60% 41.43% 20.08% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 4.58 $1.01 billion $3.86 18.46 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 378.54 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 6 20 1 2.75 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $73.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

