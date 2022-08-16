OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Position Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OptimizeRx worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 4.1 %

About OptimizeRx

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

