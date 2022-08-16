Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $131.77 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048,632 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $131,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $403,000.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 4,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.71.
