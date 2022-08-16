Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $13,911,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 96,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. 45,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

