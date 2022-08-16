Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

