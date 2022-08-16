Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 7.50 and last traded at 7.50. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.23.

ODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

