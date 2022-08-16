Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 7.50 and last traded at 7.50. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Osisko Development Stock Down 10.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Development (ODV)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.