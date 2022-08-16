Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$11,005.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,731,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,696,646.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.

Osisko Metals stock remained flat at C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,878. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$77.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

