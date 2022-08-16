PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $43,725.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,018,428,409 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

