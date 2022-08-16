Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stake Raised by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF makes up 11.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PSFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 32,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

