Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $130,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

