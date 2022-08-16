Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $559,154.14

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $559,154.14 and approximately $74,928.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034723 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

