Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

