Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $306.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

