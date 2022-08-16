Pawtocol (UPI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $495,737.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
