PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. 171,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

