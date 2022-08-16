PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 0.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.02. 13,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,230. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.