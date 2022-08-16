PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 236,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.26. 27,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

