PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

