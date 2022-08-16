Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

PAYA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 327,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,055. The stock has a market cap of $960.16 million, a PE ratio of 242.41 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

