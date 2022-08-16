PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 1,096,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,840. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

