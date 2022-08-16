Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
BTU stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.
BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
