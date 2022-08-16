PegNet Price Tops $0.0000 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $49,499.87 and approximately $89.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

