Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

