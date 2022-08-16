Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $281.31. 11,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

