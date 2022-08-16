Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,927. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

