Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,964. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

