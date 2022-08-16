People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 7,944 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.