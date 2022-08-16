People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Shares of MA stock opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.53. The company has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

