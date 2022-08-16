People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.