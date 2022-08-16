Perficient (PRFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT):

8/9/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $107.00.

8/8/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $123.00.

6/30/2022 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 247,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

