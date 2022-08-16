Petrofac’s (PFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46).

Insider Activity

Petrofac Company Profile

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.