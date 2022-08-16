Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.69.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total value of C$1,151,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,540.91. In other news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total value of C$1,151,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,842,540.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and sold 197,037 shares valued at $2,937,361.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

