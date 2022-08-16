Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 182,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

