Phala Network Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $2.64 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

