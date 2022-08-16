Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

