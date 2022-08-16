Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

