Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 100 shares.
PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Pharvaris Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
