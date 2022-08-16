Pier Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in AZEK by 227.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,203,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 405,871 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,377. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

